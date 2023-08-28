Street work | Pelti rustles every week on Mannerheimintie

The buses of a large operator are constantly involved in accidents at road construction sites.

Traffic accidents the numbers have increased significantly in Helsinki since the renovation of Mannerheimintie started last spring.

CEO of bus company Nobina Petri Auno says that Mannerheimintie has had a dozen accidents during August, compared to four at the same time last year.

“Accidents have increased exponentially. They have tripled or quadrupled since the renovation began. There are at least weekly.”

Nobina is the largest bus operator in the Nordic countries. It runs several lines for the traffic of the Helsinki region, which is responsible for public transport in the capital region.

According to Auno, there have also been plenty of problems in Laajasalo, where street work is also being done. For example, there were five sheet metal crashes on the Koirasaari road in August.

Accidents the amounts only apply to cases in which Nobina has been involved. In addition to Nobina, many other bus companies operate in the Helsinki region.

Auno says that places cramped by street works are prone to sheet metal crashes. Typically, the side mirror of the bus hits another vehicle. Also, the back of a long bus can easily hit another car in a bend.

This has already happened, for example, at the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Töölönlahdenkatu near the Musiikkitalo. The intersection became more crowded than before in mid-August, when the city of Helsinki moved vehicle traffic to the east side of Mannerheimintie.

Buses you have to make it through a tight turn to the right in the direction of the National Museum. At the same time, from the oncoming lane, turn towards the Music Hall and in the adjacent lane, cars are waiting to turn left towards the Parliament.

“Due to the road construction sites, the lanes are so narrow that you cannot properly meet oncoming traffic there. Many times, cars are parked along narrow streets”, Auno describes the problems on a general level.

The head of Helsinki’s traffic control function, chief inspector by Dennis Pasterstein it is not known that accidents on Mannerheimintie would employ the police even more. On the other hand, many of the sheet metal crashes never come to the attention of the police.

“The starting point is that motorists agree on them.”

However, Pasterstein says he has noticed that Mannerheimintie, which has become narrow, is challenging especially for buses and other heavy vehicles. According to him, the changing traffic arrangements may surprise drivers and lead to driving mistakes.

A bus collided with a taxi on the narrow bypass of Mannerheimintie at the end of last week.

Traffic according to Nobina’s Petri Auno, the exceptional arrangements would require better advance planning and closer cooperation between different operators than at present.

In his opinion, the construction site should, for example, test how a big bus can move forward in different situations.

In addition to sheet metal crashes, Mannerheimintie street works have congested traffic and caused considerable delays for public transport.