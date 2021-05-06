Street work Pasila’s grunt continues: pedestrians and cyclists will have to take the special route on the west side until the autumn

Due to the renovation of the locomotive road and the construction of the streets in the Railroad Quarters, light traffic will be diverted to exceptional routes.

Pasilan on the west side, the light traffic route along the track will be closed until the autumn due to street repairs.

Work will begin on Monday, May 10th. Because of them, cycling and walking will be transferred from Radanvarsirait to Veturitie and Televisiokatu. The derogation arrangements will continue until 30 September.

Access from Veturiti to Pasilankatu and Radiokatu will also be cut off at Iso Paja.

During the street works, the Locomotive Road will be widened, which is intended to streamline traffic. Lanes will be added and separate sidewalks and bike paths will be built on both sides of the street. The Veturitie bridge will also be renewed, but traffic on the bridge can continue normally throughout the road work. A new cycling and walking path will be built under the bridge.

The street renovation is related to the construction of a new district in Keski-Pasila. Apartments for more than 3,000 people have been planned in the yard blocks north of the Tripla shopping center. Kindergartens and Keski-Pasila Primary School, which will be completed in 2024, will also be built in the blocks.