Street work | One picture shows how Helsinki is now being decorated with exceptionally large construction projects

Sörnäinen’s beach road is crowded at the southern end due to the Kruunusillat tramway and the construction of the new Hakaniemen bridge. Extensive exceptional arrangements have been made for traffic in the area.

The nerves of the townspeople are tested when the city rips open the streets, grinds the earth and asphalts the historical stones.

Helsinki the inner city is now undergoing probably a record number of giant construction sites at the same time.

HS collected the biggest six of them on the map. The biggest projects such as the renovation of Mannerheimintie, Kruunusillat and the construction of Kalasatama’s new trolley line will make everyday movement on important access routes difficult for a long time, even for years.

In addition to the large street works, numerous smaller projects around the city make it difficult for people to travel and test their nerves, as well as the tails of previous significant street works that are nearing their end.

Such are, for example, the so-called Kas street works in Töölö and Alpiharju and the Mannerheimintie intersection renovation in Ruskeasu.

During the street works in Kas that lasted more than two years, Caloniuskenkatu, Runeberginkatu and Helsinginkatu were torn open. The last works are scheduled to be completed in June.

The street works that started in Ruskeasu last August will continue until the end of the year. At the intersection of Mannerheimintie, Koroistentie and Korppaanmäentie, a tram connection to the new main depot of Helsinki’s tramway is under construction.

1. Mannerheimintie

Due to street works, only one lane in each direction is used on Mannerheimintie and traffic queues easily. The picture is from Mannerheimintie 50, looking north.

The end result of the project should be a thoroughly repaired street with room for all pedestrians, regardless of the means of transport. Observation picture is from Mannerheimintie 60, looking north.

Helsinki the biggest street work in history ie Main repair of Mannerheimintie makes the everyday life of motorists, pedestrians and cyclists difficult.

Public transport has also had to take detours, as a stretch of just under three kilometers has been grinded for two and a half years.

The renovation of the significant entrance passage has not started promisingly. Right from the start, some of the work has had to be stopped when conservationists have complained from the felling of trees and concrete structures of the bridge renewal.

2. Walking center

Construction work on the new recreation area of ​​Pohjoisesplanadi was completed at the end of May.

Observation picture from the North Esplanade. The esplanade area will have green plants, palm trees and places to sit. The works will be completed in June.

Center Helsinki strives to enliven among other things, by improving movement opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists.

On the esplanades, the driving lanes will be removed from use, and green plants and benches will be brought to the new terrace-like seating areas.

Just like on Eteläesplanadi, one lane on Lönnrotinkatu turns into a bike lane. Erottajankatu, Kasarmikatu and in front of the Design museum will also have a flower garden and benches to sit on.

The city’s office holders and politicians have already had time to criticize, among other things traffic jams and historical knob stone asphalting.

The work on the Esplanade will probably be completed in mid-June and the rest in August at the latest.

3. Crown bridges

The Kruunusillat project has made traffic difficult in a large area of ​​the city. The photo shows the construction site of the tramway leading to Laajasalo and the new Hakaniemensilda in Hakaniemenranta.

The observational picture shows the completed bridge and a tram driving on it in the sunshine outside of Helsinki.

Hakaniemenranta looks like this in the observation photo. New apartment buildings are planned for the beach. On the right, the Crown Haka.

For the longest time take the gigantic Crown Bridges construction project. The works will affect a wide area in the eastern inner city until 2027.

The construction site will make traffic difficult in Hakaniemenranta, Hakaniemenkatu, Näkinkuja, Miina Sillanpää katu, Näkinsilla, Sörnäinen rantatie, Merihaankatu and Siltavuorenranta.

In addition to the traffic inconveniences, it is also affected by the construction uproar grates on the nerves of many residents.

4. Kalasataman–Pasila tramway

Rail works are being carried out on the Hermann beach road, among other things.

This is what Hermann’s beach road will look like in the observation photo when the construction site is completed.

Several traffic exceptional arrangements is also caused by the construction of a new tramway from Kalasatama to Pasila.

The construction site will affect movement on all modes of transportation on Hermann’s beach road, Radanrakentajantie, Ratamestarinkatu, Asemapäällikönkatu and Pasilankatu.

The works will last until August 2024, when traffic on the new railway will begin.

5. Central Pasila

Veturitie is known to be congested until next year.

Housing construction bridge, street and municipal engineering works are underway at the construction site north of the shopping center Tripla.

They hinder car traffic, pedestrians and cycling on Veturitie between Hakamäentien and Höyrykatu until next year.

6. Cape of sand

A new spa hotel and park are planned next to Hietaranta.

Changes is also known in the vicinity of the popular Hietaranta and Hietaniemi cemetery.

On Hiekkarannantien between Hietaniemimenkatu and Hietakannansentie, the city is carrying out various street and municipal engineering works that affect driving, walking and cycling. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

To the north of the sandy beaches let’s tinker also a new spa hotel, which has been criticized especially by some of the locals.

Concerns have been raised, for example, about the possible mild effects of the large outdoor terrace and the dusting of green areas.