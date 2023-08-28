Street work | Mannerheimintie in Töölö turned into a blur: This is how long a three-kilometer journey takes

The street works have congested Mannerheimintie in Töölö: The queue now stops at Tullinpuomi at its worst.

Mannerheimintien the traffic inconvenience caused by the renovation seems to have worsened in Helsinki.

The users of Mannerheimintie are faced with the same torment every morning: the bus going towards the center gets stuck at the Töölö tram hall at the latest. From there, the journey continues at a snail’s pace to Kisahalli and the intersection of Opera.

According to HS observations, it takes five to ten minutes to travel less than half a kilometer.

Last at the beginning of the week, the car hose already stopped at Töölöntulli. For example, on Tuesday, the trip to Kamppi took about half an hour. On Wednesday, the traffic progressed a little better and it took twenty minutes to travel less than three kilometers.

On Friday, the trip from Töölö hall to Elielinaukio also took twenty minutes.

Project manager Teuvo Syrjälä According to traffic in the Helsinki region, delays were prepared for in advance by adding a few minutes to the running times of buses traveling Mannerheimintie even before the renovation. Nevertheless, the buses have difficulty staying on schedule during the morning rush hour.

“At worst, the delays are ten minutes. There may be isolated longer delays.”

Helsinki head of the city’s project construction unit Liisa Taskila says that he is not aware of big traffic jams on Mannerheimintie.

Project manager responsible for the renovation of Mannerheimintie Antti-Juhani Lehtinen on the other hand, considers the situation quite normal as morning and afternoon traffic jams.

“There are congestion peaks in the morning and in the afternoon even without renovations.”

Lehtinen does not want to comment on whether half an hour is a reasonable or unreasonable time for a drive of less than three kilometers.

Congestion on Mannerheimintie near Kisahalli.

The reason According to Lehtinen, the reason for traffic congestion when coming from the north is that some of the lanes are out of use and all the traffic is concentrated in one lane in some places.

“Now that the holidays are over, traffic has increased. During the day, the traffic situation is reasonably normal. The queue is not necessarily 50–70 meters longer and does not even extend all the way to the tram hall.”

Lehtinen says that district heating works on the streets and traffic accidents may also slow down traffic.

Helsinki the city has not prohibited passenger cars from driving through Mannerheimintie, even though the lanes have been taken out of use and traffic is easily congested.

Several are now running in Helsinki at the same time street workwhich hinder the flow of traffic.

Lehtinen does not consider it necessary for the city to ban drive-thru traffic during the morning and afternoon rush hours. Traffic is still reasonably good for him.

“And not everyone knows about renovation, if they come from the countryside, for example. Of course, we hope that as many people as possible would use the detours.”