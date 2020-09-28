Street work Even Mayor Vapaavuori surprised the rampant recklessness on Helsinki’s street construction sites – Student reports reveal the scale of the problem

Aalto University’s student group found numerous shortcomings on Helsinki’s street construction sites. According to Mayor Jan Vapaavuori, the lack of construction site signs is an example of an attitude problem.

Ten last summer, a group of students from Aalto University observed the safety of city dwellers with regard to street work. A group of student quality observers found major shortcomings on Helsinki’s street construction sites.

Of the sites, 54 per cent had no site plan at all, and only 21 per cent found an adequate site plan. Unauthorized construction sites were detected in 15 of the first 120 construction sites. Only 55 percent of the pedestrian signs were in accordance with the instructions. At 144 construction sites, construction site traffic signs were completely absent, while only 46 percent of construction sites were found to have fully compliant construction site traffic signs.

The good work of the students as quality monitors surprised the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori positively. Instead, the observers’ findings were surprisingly surprising.

“It was well known that there are problems with street work. What was surprising, however, was such a widespread indifference to site arrangements, which clearly affects all actors. Systemic cultural change is necessary, ”says Vapaavuori.

Town’s According to Vapaavuori, the requirements of the contracts must be developed in connection with the exceptional arrangements at the construction sites. The permit conditions for smaller sites need to be clarified.

“It is clear that the city’s current guidelines and their comprehensibility need to be improved. Here we have homework to do, ”he says.

“The city’s own construction sites have not had any fees for using the areas, and since then, the construction site has not been handled by many. This will be addressed as early as 2020 by introducing area charges at all city sites. ”

According to Vapaavuori, the lack of site signs is an example of an attitude problem, as the current legislation already requires a site sign.

“One way to address site deficiencies and site arrangements on construction sites is to introduce a self-monitoring model. Second, the city’s own licensing and supervision process needs to be viewed critically. Intervention must be stepped up. “

Summer According to Vapaavuori, the results of the quality monitoring are also a message to the Ministry of the Environment, to which Helsinki submitted a proposal to amend the Maintenance Act already in the winter.

According to Vapaavuori, Finnish legislation is “terribly permissive”.

“Just a notice to a street digger is enough to start work. The law allows anyone to start street work at any time and cause disruption to others without the city having any chance of preventing this, ”Vapaavuori said last November.

The problems are exacerbated in the heart of Helsinki. That is where most of the means would be needed to guide action.

According to Vapaavuori, the culture of street work cannot be changed by the city’s actions alone. The city has started discussions with Infra ry, the employers’ association for infrastructure construction.

“A significant change in attitude is needed, and that change must also be led. The City of Helsinki is Finland’s largest infrastructure subscriber, and our goals must also be reflected in the goals of our partners. Poor quality can no longer be tolerated. ”

Town’s contract documents related to site arrangements are currently being updated.

Large projects, such as the Hämeentie or the soon-to-be-launched Caloniuksenkatu, Runeberginkatu and Helsinginkatu projects, have required separate resources to be set aside for site and traffic arrangements.

In the future, these arrangements will have to be presented in more detail already at the street planning stage.

As new The requirement for street work has been the emission-free nature of construction sites, both in terms of combating climate change and the health of the open air.

It is estimated that construction machinery accounts for about 10 percent of urban transport emissions. Using electrical machines also reduces noise.

In September, Helsinki signed a voluntary green deal with the state to reduce emissions at the city’s construction sites. In addition to Helsinki, the signatories were the Ministry of the Environment, Senate Properties, Espoo, Turku and Vantaa.

The background is that, according to the EU directive, from 2021 onwards, 38.5% of the equipment procured by the public sector should be almost emission-free.

“We have tested the requirements of a low-emission site so far at four sites, and in the future, the infrastructure sites built by the city will be implemented according to the criteria of a low-emission site. In addition, solutions for a completely zero-emission construction site have been piloted at the Kulosaari bicycle street construction site. Next year, we will expand the pilots to house construction and maintenance projects, ”says Vapaavuori.

The pilots will examine the market’s capacity for change. As a result, the aim is to establish criteria for the procurement of a zero-emission or low-emission site. Emissions include both climate emissions and small particles that are harmful to health.

Heating and electricity should ideally be done with renewable energies.