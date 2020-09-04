Portland, Oregon, has witnessed racial protests for the past 98 days. “Almost every night” fires have been started, Lieutenant Rich Chatman, a spokesman for the city’s firefighters, told CNN on Monday, although he clarified that they were caused by “small groups of protesters.” Violence in the streets escalated this past weekend, when 39-year-old Aaron J. Danielson died of a gunshot in the chest after clashes between anti-racism protesters toward African Americans and supporters of President Donald Trump. According to witnesses to the event, of which no further details are known, the dead man wore a cap with the logo of Patriot Prayer, a local far-right group. More than 200 people came to the home of Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler on Monday to demand his resignation.

“For those of you who say that you plan to come to Portland to seek revenge, I ask you to stay away,” Wheeler said at a news conference Sunday in the death of Danielson. The mayor accused Trump of the level of violence that has been seen in some protests against police abuse. “It is you who have created an environment of hatred and division,” said the Democrat. Trump, who has called him a “fool,” insisted on Tuesday that if Portland requests it, the Government will again send National Security agents. The US president dispatched federal forces in July, but local authorities said the action increased violence in the streets and asked them to withdraw.

On Monday night, hundreds of protesters came to the outskirts of Wheeler’s home, which was celebrating his birthday. According to local media, they chanted “happy tear gas to you”, alluding to the police response to disperse the protests. “I saw these horrible people on TV outside the mayor’s house,” Trump said this morning. “I want this to end. They just have to call me and say: we are ready, President.

The president said on Monday that the Departments of Justice and National Security would create “a joint operations center to investigate the violent riots” caused by the extreme left, who are often blamed for vandalism. Since the wave of racial protests began due to the death of George Floyd, the president has pointed to a diffuse network of anti-fascist activists as the causes of disorder in the streets, without having evidence. He has also seized the opportunity to attack Democratic leaders in cities and states where the riots have occurred.

A little over two months before the presidential elections, the Republican has reiterated the message that the supporters of his opponent, Joe Biden, are unable to ensure peace in the territories they govern and falsely accuse the Democratic candidate of supporting them. Biden firmly condemned the acts of violence at an event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday – one of the few that has been carried out in person since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, polls show that the distance between the two candidates has narrowed in recent weeks, where the debate has been more focused on violence on the streets than on the coronavirus crisis.

