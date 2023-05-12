Street View | Helsingin will replace the outdoor advertising equipment

The new contracts bring more advertising revenue to the city.

Helsinki the city is changing its outdoor advertising equipment. In the future, advertising devices will also be visible outside the inner city, says the city in its press release.

Outdoor advertising devices include, for example, billboards and large screens.

The equipment changes, with the exception of public transport stops and advertising spots for city bikes.

In the new devices, it is also possible to use a moving image.

Town’s according to the new advertising contracts will increase advertising revenues significantly.

Advertising equipment suppliers pay rent to the City of Helsinki for both investment locations and the sale of advertising locations.

The city also gets advertising time free of charge for its own use, at least 10 percent of the total display time.

In addition, new devices are used to anonymously track the number of passengers, which is used in urban planning.

According to the city, the placement of billboards is intended to take traffic safety and urban values ​​into account.

The center an agreement has been made with Outshine oy for new advertising devices. Keskisuomalainen oy will be responsible for the equipment outside the city center.

The new contract period starts in August and is valid until the end of March 2034. The current contract with Clear Channel oy expires at the end of July.

The decision is not yet legally binding. Implementation requires a land use agreement, which the Urban Environment Board will decide on later.