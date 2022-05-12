The Association of Street Markets of the Region of Murcia requires a relocation to be able to work in Alcantarilla during its festivals, since many families depend on this activity. For this reason, they denounce “the situation of abuse that they are experiencing to be able to install their posts”, in the face of a general situation for these small self-employed who come to qualify as “unsustainable”.

For this reason, they urge the local authorities to “take charge of the difficult situation that they are causing with their erratic decisions and decide on a location so that the market stalls, on which many families depend, can work during the holidays.

In a note, sent through the CC OO union, they clarify that “in June 2020 and, due to the Covid, they were informed of the transfer of the market from its usual area to the fairgrounds, opening it, in the first instance, only from food stalls and the rest of the stalls being incorporated weeks later ». Although, after the total reopening, the posts were relocated “up to three times for reasons beyond their control, assuming serious damage due to the population’s ignorance of the changes and new locations,” they warn.

In addition, to the crisis derived from the pandemic experienced, we must add the one caused by the strong and atypical rains recently experienced, which have made it impossible to open their stalls, “aggravating this situation even more, if possible, due to the recent decision of the authorities to suspend the market for the next two weeks due to local festivities, without the option of relocating to another area of ​​the town, thus preventing the exercise of the right to work.