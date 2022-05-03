According to the latest PoderData poll, Lula has 48% in the 2nd round against 39% for Bolsonaro

Street vendors in Brasilia sell towels with pictures of the president’s face Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

According to the latest survey carried out by the PowerDatefrom April 24 to 26, Lula and Bolsonaro have the most voting intentions for the 2022 presidential elections.

In the overall score, considering the entire survey sample, Lula has 41% of voting intentions, against 36% for Bolsonaro. The gap between the 2 is 5 percentage points, the same as recorded in the round approximately 15 days earlier.

Here are the images of the towels, recorded by the photojournalist of the Power360, Sergio Lima:



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2022



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2022



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2022



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2022

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under number BR-07167/2022.

