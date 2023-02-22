Although more than a century has passed since the beginning of this type of theatrical performance in Sudan, street theater is still at the forefront of audience interest, especially in rural areas, because it was based on the elements of the Sudanese show, such as dancing, singing, acting, and others, according to critics.

In squares, squares, schools, and neighborhood clubs, the audience gathers automatically after being informed in primitive ways, not only to attend theatrical performances, but also to participate in and interact with them.

Street theater, according to those interested, was able to break all the restrictions facing the official theater in Sudan, present distinguished works, discuss social, service and political issues, and leave great imprints that formed a stopping point in the artistic and creative scene in this country.

case theatre

Theatrical director, Osama Salem, says that “street theater” is characterized by being an issue theater that is fundamentally linked to the masses, and succeeded because it was based on the elements of the Sudanese show, such as dancing, singing, acting, accessories, weddings, and others.

Salem added to Sky News Arabia: “Street theater is the audience’s future in exercising their democratic right to watch, as it allows them to follow performances, interact with them and participate in them often, unlike the stage that is restricted to the arts and literature of well-known theatrical performances.”

He continued, “Street theater relies on inexpensive, primitive advertising means. When we decide to perform a theatrical show somewhere, we send specialized young men carrying toruses, a darbuka, and a percussion – primitive musical instruments – to knock on them as they roam the neighboring residential neighborhoods, while singing groups sing related songs and poems.” The issue that the play to be presented deals with, then the audience hears and gathers automatically.

The director, Osama Salem, stressed that “street theater was able to evade all forms of restrictions that the state is trying to impose on drama and theatrical works, because the actors will be under the protection of the audience, who controls the show and its continuation.”

Salem reinforces his speech, that “once, during a theatrical performance in the Kalakla area, south of Khartoum, the police ordered them to stop the show and leave under the pretext of a curfew, but the audience shouted and formed a circular ring around the actors to protect them and demand the continuation of the show, so his will was dominant and we were able to complete the theatrical night to its end.” .

Dramatic rebellion

In the same vein, Zubair Saeed, a writer specializing in art and theatre, points out that the “street theater” that Sudan has known for decades was tantamount to a rebellion by the dramatists against all forms of restrictions on the official theater and bypassing them to address the audience directly to achieve collective awareness.

Al-Zubair told Sky News Arabia that “theatre, as a means of achieving collective awareness, was subjected to a deliberate war in Sudan during many periods of time by the ruling authorities who were afraid that it would constitute the awareness of the masses of its vital issues, so street theater was an outlet and rebellion against those restrictions.”

He added, “Street theater was able to break all restrictions, not only imposed and monitored by the authority, but also the restrictions of organizing performances inside the stage in terms of directing and other controls, to go out to audience spaces with direct messages, most of which are improvised, in line with the issue that actors discuss in front of crowds of people in an open space.”

Saeed continued: “Street theater needs actors with high capabilities, as it is based on improvisation most of the time, improvisation that goes beyond texts to scenes, music and songs accompanying the show. These features formed the secret of its success and made it persevere and preserve its audience all these years.”

In turn, the Sudanese actor Qadir Mirghani told Sky News Arabia that street theater is based on interaction, and the audience is considered a key participant in the performances, as it is the one that raises the issue and solutions and implements them, and has achieved great successes in treating many social, service and even political problems.

Mirghani points out that the actor in the street theater must be different, possess all the theater tools, and have a very high concentration and behavior. He may encounter situations during the performance that require action and improvisation, otherwise the theatrical performance will fail.

He said, “We were taking into account the privacy of the audience of the region in which we wanted to present interactive theatrical performances, so we would be keen to wear the local costume of the residents and speak in their dialects and the language they understand, as well as chanting local songs to the audience concerned, as all of these are means that help the success of the show and the delivery of the message.”

Historical depth

Theatrical and film director Zuhair Abdel Karim tells Sky News Arabia that street theater has a long history, and its actual beginnings – according to the consensus of a number of historians – were at the beginning of the nineteenth century. Establishment of a school for girls.

Abdul Karim adds: “Since then, street theater spaces have become evident and their performances have varied, and this has been helped by the absence of established theaters at the time, and despite his long reign, he still enjoys a high audience. It is an ideal pattern for conveying the message of theater and liberation from all restrictions that confront creative work.”

He continued, “Street theater was able to withstand all transformations and continue with the same luster, despite the establishment of a large number of theatres. The majority of actors prefer street theater and non-traditional spaces.”

Zuhair points out that one of the best experiences that established this genre was what was presented by the playwright Ezzedine Kojak in the city of Wad Medani, who was devoted and sincere to street theater through his primitive cart, “Caro”, and this does not diminish subsequent experiences.