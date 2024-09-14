Street renovation | Water is leaking into the Hakaniemi metro station – Critical waterproofing work was left unfinished by the contractor

Street renovation|The company that handled the Siltasaari street renovation project went bankrupt and the critical waterproofing work was left unfinished.

Siltasaarenkatu the consequences of the delay in the renovation can be seen at the newly renovated exit of the Hakaniemi metro station.

On Saturday evening, the metro station’s escalators had to be taken out of use at the exit on the Lyyra block side, and because of the water dripping from the roof, buckets had to be brought to the scene.

HS said earlier that the works on four central construction sites in the city of Helsinki were left unfinished due to the bankruptcy of the contractor.

The land construction company M. Pekkinen Oy handling the contract went bankrupt a week ago. The bankruptcy estate has announced that it will not take care of the unfinished work. On Siltasaarenkatu, the critical works related to the waterproofing of the subway deck were left unfinished.

HS visited Siltasaarenkatu on Saturday evening, when it had rained a lot during the day. Work on the construction site had been suspended, but the construction site looked watery.

Project construction head of the unit Liisa Taskila from the urban environment industry says that the water runoff is not directly caused by the suspension of work, because the station has had the same problem during heavy rains before.

“About the water draining [metroasemalle] you can see that there is a rush to continue the waterproofing work”, he said.

Next week, the city will review the unfinished projects and try to find a successor to them as soon as possible, Taskila said.

“At the moment, our number one priority is to get these contracts going.”

The work at the Siltasaarenkatu construction site had been suspended.

City traffic Director of Oy’s asset management unit Antti Nousiainen confirms that the leaks in the roof of the Hakaniemi metro hall are due to the damaged waterproofing of Siltasaari street, which will be renewed during the renovation.

Nousiainen says that the problems have been going on for longer.

“Making the waterproofing and phasing the street repair has been laborious, difficult and demanding, so it’s clear that the bankruptcy came at a bad point.”

However, according to Nousiainen, the situation is “under control” and a solution is being sought.

“We also constantly monitor that water does not get into spaces that are critical for subway and rail traffic.”