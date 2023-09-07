“Not so fast, not so furious,” writes the police of the American town of Murrieta, California. It is the summary of a special story about two less talented Lamborghini drivers and an unhappy Prius driver. For some extra fun points, the police don’t obscure the faces of suspects and witnesses with Lego heads.

Apparently there were two Lambos driving next to each other ‘at high speed’ in the middle and left lane. “One of the cars lost control and hit a third vehicle traveling in the rightmost lane,” police said. From the number of parts that the Lambo has been lost and the several meters long tracks left on the road surface, it is clear to the police that the Huracán did not keep to the speed limit of 45 miles per hour (72 km/h).

Here comes today’s most superfluous comment: there is very little left of the Lamborghini. He clearly made a big splash. For example, the wheels are nowhere to be seen in fields or roads. From the photo of the Prius it can be concluded that the Toyota has received a big blow from the left. Fortunately, the driver of the Prius escaped without serious injuries.

Search for second Lamborghini Huracán

The person behind the wheel of the crashed Huracán was taken to hospital and later jailed for reckless driving and street racing. The driver of the other Huracán has not been traced for the time being. ‘Perhaps a local entrepreneur’s camera caught the record? That would be nice!’, writes the police.