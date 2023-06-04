Several street racers were injured after a major crash with a taxi van in Helmond. The other car that was raced against has left with the northern sun.

Drama in Helmond. That is where things went badly wrong with only cars last night. Some people were injured, it said the police on their website.

What happened? The police are now investigating that. The police received a report of an accident on the Europaweg in Helmond. Once there, the hermandad from Brabant found a real havoc with injured people everywhere on the road.

Crash street racers in Helmond with van

Apparently there was a taxi van in front of the traffic lights. A car with four occupants then crashed into it at high speed. Reportedly, this car was in a street race at the time. That’s strange anyway: if you’re going to hold a street race, why are you in the car with four people?

The fact remains that the speed was much too high. Incidentally, according to the police, there was indeed a race. After the crash, the other car that was racing quickly took off. The hallmark of brave people: if an accident happens that involves you, flee immediately. The police are now gathering as much evidence as possible to track down the other car that took part in the race.

Passenger van not injured

Four men aged 16 to 33 were in the car. All four are ‘severely injured’ and all four have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, the taxi van was not full of people, because there were ‘only’ two people in it, the driver and a passenger. Both had no complaints, but were nevertheless taken to the hospital for a check-up. It concerns a 56-year-old man from Helmond and a 24-year-old man from Tilburg.

Did you see anything of the accident and any footage of it? Then you can indicate that at the police and even the upload images.

Image credit: Police Unit East Brabant through Twitter.

