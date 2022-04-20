Street of Rage, one of the classic 90s beat ’em ups will have a movie, and they’ve finally chosen the director. Being a title where close combat reignsthe decision fell on the director who worked on John Wick: Derek Kolstadwho wrote the screenplay for the film starring Keanu Reeves.

It seems that SEGA doesn’t want to stop adapting its intellectual properties, a choice most likely caused by the enormous success of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 films. Which is currently dominating the box office and critics.

As for the game they are about to make the film adaptation of, Street of Rage, it arrived for SEGA Genesis in 1991 and has had a number of sequels. The plot is always simpleas the standard of those years wanted, and it was about two policemen fighting against the crime of the city using their fists.

The director of the film on Street of Rage is currently busy making a movie called Just Watch Me, which sees Gerard Butler organize a robbery, and is based on the books by Jeff Lindsay. As for John Wick, the franchise will move forward without him.

Continuing to talk about Street of Rage, this will be a production of dj2 Entertainment, which has already dealt with the second chapter dedicated to the blue hedgehog. In addition, the company will also work on the big screen adaptation of the title made by Hazelight Studio, It Takes Two.

For now we don’t know a lot regarding the Street of Rage movie, but already knowing that such a big name will be the director can be a certainty on the quality of the final product. Always if you like films written or directed by him. We just have to ask if there will be other adaptations of classic titles, given the successes they are having.