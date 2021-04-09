Although it may seem that the beat’em up arcade genre is a thing of the past, the truth is that the arrival of Street of Rage 4 or Battletoads have shown that these games still have a lot of pull. And we have to talk precisely about the game developed by Dotemu, because it has presented a very interesting new content pack. Street of Rage 4 will introduce new characters in its Mr. X Nightmare DLC, which will be accompanied by a free update to add a new degree of difficulty.

The first thing will be to attend the presentation of Mr. X Nightmare DLC, where up to three new characters have been unveiled to face this fight proposal in the pure style of the classic arcade games. You can know the first details in this trailer published in the Dotemu channel on Youtube.

One of the characters that will become playable is one of the villains of the game, Estel Aguirre, former boss who already helped the heroes during the course of the campaign. With this, having access to a new character to face the different chapters of the story, adapt to their abilities and learn their skills is already a good incentive. The downside is that the identity of the rest of the new characters has not been revealed, where interesting surprises will surely await us. All this serves to try to encourage players to continue playing and, for this, it is always good to propose new ways of doing it.

And for this the DLC is accompanied by an update, free, in which a new game mode will be added. Is he survival mode and one new difficulty, Mania +, that will make the challenge of reaching the end and concluding the game greater. It is reported that a new training system and new color palette options are also added.

We will have to wait to know more about the details about these new future contents with which Street of Rage 4 will introduce new characters in its Mr. X Nightmare DLC and new ways to play. Street of Rage 4 is available on Xbox One consoles, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch, as well as on PC. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will find it in the catalog of available games.