Dotemu enriched his excellent today Streets of Rage 4 with a big free updateThat adds several features interesting to the scrolling fighting game which, against all expectations, has succeeded in a very positive way.

The update in question also contains a large amount of fixes on various bugs and problems, going to arrange over 300 items critics within the game, even if not of paramount importance. In any case, this too is a clear sign of the care that French developers reserve for this particular game.

In addition to the corrections, among the additions of greater thickness we find new moves especially related to the cooperative multiplayer mode, including the ability to launch the partner around the screen to perform special maneuvers.

Those who own the Mr. X Nightmare DLC can also access a new version of Survival mode, more deeply customizable than the base one. Dotemu didn’t specify the variations applied to the mode better but spoke of a “variety of options” added.

All this only further enhances the already excellent experience of Streets of Rage 4, which somehow managed to revive the scrolling beat ’em up genre that seemed to have been definitively dead for years. Although obviously not at the levels of the original historians, it is still a very enjoyable title, as reported in our review of Streets of Rage 4.