It’s probably not allowed – but sometimes, very occasionally, you feel a bit for them, ministers and other ministers, whether or not they are outgoing. For almost two years they have stumbled from one crisis to another, haunted by misses and affairs, accused in parliament of wanton social destruction.

And then there is also journalism that is called upon – or bravely calls itself on – to take a more assertive position. As a result, some TV interviews with politicians now resemble a police interrogation, with a suspect blinking in the light and can only do one thing: confess. Because what does it all actually mean, what you want?

You do wonder how this derogatory reflex relates to the defense of democratic institutions, to which journalists now also like to encourage themselves. Really tenacious, critical inquiry – like RTL and Fidelity in the benefits case – is quite different from posed skepticism.

Reporting on a coalition agreement too, I say with admiration for the impressive work that the editors of The Hague and others contribute NRC resisted that this week, when its ink was barely dry.

At the same time, my managerial empathy bubbled up again, after the latest street noise from the House, with one example that NRC did not make it and another that was extensively discussed. The first: with an unabashed nativist contribution about who in his eyes is a real Dutchman, Forum MP Freek Jansen proved once again that his party belongs in the right-wing racist cohort. Up to and including the suggestion to withdraw existing residence permits.

NRC didn’t report that as news – and there’s something to be said for that. Because, was the reasoning, do you have to give such kettle music a ‘platform’ and thus spread it over and over again? Then you become a note taker of daily fuss, according to the chef in The Hague. NRC has already extensively described the radicalization of Forum, as well as Jansen’s ideological background. NRC did place an opinion piece in which Jansen’s appeal was called “deeply racist”. The incident was also covered in the podcast The Hague Affairs, who discussed the coarsening in parliament, a phenomenon that cannot be curbed with an appeal to Amy Groskamp-Ten Have.

Which brings me to the second incident discussed in that podcast, which was covered in detail in the newspaper. That was the spectacular clash between BIJ1 MP Sylvana Simons and acting chairman Ockje Tellegen, who completely lost her self-control after an order proposal from Simons.

NRC asked Simons about it. That turned out to be an interesting conversation about her self-image as a newcomer to the Binnenhof. Tellegen’s outburst (after Simons had complained about an intimidating remark outside the microphone of PVV MP Harm Beertema) was, according to her, a “classic” example of “white rage”, white anger against a black woman who does not know her place. And from “othering”: to be made into the Other. And with that she had proved her function, she said: she is the “punching bag” through which unconscious behavioral patterns become visible.

Some readers objected to that interview. Why was this “immature” woman (on Twitter, the epithets were a bit richer as usual) so much attention? To be expected, because Simons, a self-confident woman who is not afraid of anyone, always provokes strong reactions – whatever says something, or a lot.

I thought it was an enlightening interview, because it gave a sharp insight into Simons’ views and the way in which she experiences her work in the House.

But a few readers did have a good question. Because what exactly had Beertema said, the reason for the whole riot? Simons did not want to repeat it, the authors say, because otherwise it would only be about that one comment, and how bad it was or not – and not about the outburst of the chairman (who, after all, did not have Beertema’s comment either). heard).

The authors from The Hague also did not ask Beertema, who wrote on Twitter complained about this lack of ‘rebuttal’.

Now the latter was out of the question. It is a duty to ask a rebuttal in advance for factual accusations, not for plain opinion. It is of course always possible to ask for a response – and it is often sensible – but it is something else; not requesting it does not prevent publication.

You can also imagine something in Simons’s consideration that the exegesis of Beertema’s remark had obscured the view of what followed: her clash with the chairman.

Yes, but still. As a reader you are simply curious what exactly the PVV member had said (he told it The Telegraph, it was something with alleged hate against whites). Was it about micro-aggression, the N-word, white rage, om in the vocabulary to stay? No, that says nothing about the chairman’s reaction, but it does say about Simons’ perceptions. You don’t even have to quote the comment, you can paraphrase it too. Columnist Frits Abrahams quoted the comment afterwards.

It is also relevant because for BIJ1, just like for other small parties, the Chamber is above all a stage for propagating a world view and raising awareness, more than a place for prosaic crafts.

So I would have liked to have read that comment too – although its meaning is arguable.

That does not apply to the meaning of Forum’s anti-democratic abuse of the meeting room. That is now fixed.

The reader writes… There was also chess!

I knew I had to arm myself against extensive attention for Formula 1. So no complaints about that. But this week the World Chess Championship also took place in Dubai. Why does NRC paid so little attention to this? You were close after all. C. Loef

… the newspaper answers It has not gone unnoticed

Indeed, the attention for Max Verstappen’s championship was extensive, if not overwhelming. I counted ten pages in Monday’s newspaper, spread over the front page, In the News, Media and Sport. And then there was the jubilant Comment (“Max Verstappen makes history”), apparently an indulgence for readers to enjoy the “energy-guzzling circus”. Nevertheless, chess had not escaped the attention of the newspaper in the meantime. The observant letter-writer was met with a detailed account of the match in Dubai and “the chess empire” Magnus Carlsen that same Monday.

