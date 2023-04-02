Ricardo Nunes celebrates the decision that allows the removal of homeless people; Boulos criticizes speech and says he will appeal

The mayor of Sao Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), commemorated, this Saturday (April 1, 2023), the decision of the TJSP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) that allows the City Hall to remove tents for homeless people. “Street is not address, tent is not home”, said Nunes in a note.

Judge Ribeiro de Paulo overturned an injunction that prevented the removal of tents in public places during the day.

“This decision by the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo is very important, which revokes the injunction where its author defends the stalls on the streets and sidewalks of São Paulo. Street is not address, tent is not home. It is not worthy that people remain on the streets exposed to the sun, to the rain, without a bathroom, without a shower, a faucet, without a toilet”, said Ricardo Nunes.

The removal had been suspended since February, when the 7th Public Treasury Court accepted a popular action filed by Guilherme Boulos (Psol) and by Father Julio Lancelloti, from Pastoral do Povo da Rua.

In a note, Boulos criticized Nunes’ speech and said he will appeal the decision. “It is absurd that the City Hall considers that the homeless population live on the streets of their own free will, and not because they are abandoned by the public authorities.”, he stated.

According to the city hall, there are about 21,000 vacancies for reception. but study of UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) says that there are 48,261 homeless people in the capital of São Paulo.