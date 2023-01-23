Shooting ZwijndrechtThe fugitive suspect (49) of the shooting in Zwijndrecht lived anonymously in Rotterdam-Ommoord in recent years together with the shot victim (38). Police raided their home on Saturday night. Local residents are shocked. “We didn’t see the woman here for the last week.”
Tony van der Mee
Latest update:
10:51
