Street gangs | Women linked to Swedish street gangs are at high risk of experiencing sexual violence

The women remain partially hidden from the authorities and do not receive help, experts say.

Swedish women and girls connected to street gangs are at high risk of becoming victims of sexual crimes, say Swedish experts.

At the same time, many of these women remain outside the authorities’ radar.

PhD researcher, trauma therapist and midwife at the University of Gothenburg Charlotte von Mentzer has done both clinical work and research work with people who are at risk of becoming victims of sexual violence. In her work, she has met girls and women who have connections to the criminal world.

In her work and research, Von Mentzer has heard very harsh stories from women about gangs.

“It is a parallel society. Many are left with bad traumas,” he says.

Women connected to street gangs face several risk situations where they can become victims of sexual violence.

Some of the women are used as a kind of merchandise, in which case they are forced to have sex with men as a “debt payment”. Some are forced to sell sex again.

Some are in relationships with gang members who can be violent and controlling.

Women’s position in gangs is twofold. They are sometimes involved in crimes, but at the same time many are also in a very vulnerable position.

Gangs are fundamentally patriarchal and male-dominated, ultra-masculine environments, says project manager Ung Öst from Gothenburg Anna Byström.

Ung Öst, which belongs to social services, aims to help young people in vulnerable areas of the city.

Many women who are linked to street gangs often have the same background factors as men: broken family backgrounds, bullying or mental health problems. Substance abuse is also a common reason for connections with criminals and gangs.

Women and men in gangs are sometimes treated differently. Women are often treated more softly and being in gangs is looked at more sensitively through mental health problems, while men are demanded punishments and they don’t get much empathy, says Byström.

Gender stereotypes affect thinking, at least unconsciously. Therefore, women may be used as assistants in, for example, hiding drugs and transporting money in gangs.

“The police may stop the car, but they don’t examine the women sitting there. That’s why they get past the radar.”

Von Mentzer’s according to the main problem in helping women is that the various authorities are very fragmented.

Although often, for example, crime, drugs and sexual violence experienced by women are connected to each other, the authorities do not deal with the issues together. For example, the police do not always know how to ask the right questions to identify whether women have been victims of sexual violence. That’s why cooperation is needed.

“The health care system is mainly designed for healthy people who know how to seek help themselves. But it is a fact that nowadays we have to help vulnerable and marginalized groups more and more. The healthcare system must adapt to this.”

Getting help should be reduced, and free support should also be available.

“First of all, we need to see that there are women working in and around street gangs. You have to know how to ask girls the right questions in order to detect whether street gangs are present in their lives. We need more information about all of this,” says Byström.