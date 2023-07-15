Street gangs | The recent street gang verdict is an indication of the functionality of the criminal law, says the professor

The District Court of Helsinki handed down a verdict on Friday regarding the extensive criminal complex connected to the East Helsinki street gang.

All 18 accused men aged between 20 and 30 received a prison sentence. 11 of the sentences were unconditional prison terms of more than two years.

The 24-year-old man, who was considered the leader of the group, received an eight-year prison sentence for, among other things, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

All punishments were stiffened by about a third compared to the usual, on the basis that it was the activity of an organized criminal group.

“This is an indication that the criminal law in its current form allows for significant punishments in cases related to street gangs,” states the professor of criminal law Kimmo Nuotio from the University of Helsinki.

In the new in the government program, the street gang phenomenon is to be tackled with even tougher punishments.

The government wants to toughen the punishments for crimes related to street gang crime by making the crime of joining a street gang a separate basis for the crime to be aggravated.

The registration has already been criticized for the fact that organized crime is taken into account in the Criminal Code even now. For example, a professor of criminal and procedural law at the University of Eastern Finland Matti Tolvanen evaluate In Helsingin Sanomat in June, the new hardening basis would not bring a significant change to the previous hardening basis.

Currently, the Criminal Code already has its own section, where the punishment for a crime is increased if it is committed as part of the activities of an organized criminal group.

According to Tolvanen, the challenge has been rather identifying and defining street gangs.

Campfire considers the court’s recent decision to be successful precisely in combining the hallmarks of street gangs and organized crime.

The ultimate nature of the street gang, called RK or RK-98 in the district court, was assessed on the basis of, among other things, social media publications, music videos and mutual messages of group members.

“I drew attention to the fact that the police have really thoroughly investigated this group. The district court has not had an easy task of evaluating the evidence, but the elements of organized crime found in the gang’s activities are well justified in the verdict,” says Nuotio.

Traditionally so-called vest gangs or various drug-trafficking organizations have been considered organized crime.

Now, according to Nuotion, it’s more about identity than the pursuit of financial gain, even though the group engaged in small-scale drug trafficking.

“It has been important for them to be known as a local gang with a sort of untouchable status. The police have succeeded in proving the existence of the group and the solidity and nature of the group.”

Nuotio believes that the district court’s detailed assessment can withstand scrutiny in higher courts as well.

About men six were sentenced only for threatening to be heard in the administration of justice. Most of the sentences were suspended prison terms, but one of the perpetrators received more than two years in prison for mere threats.

For those crimes which the court deemed to have been committed on behalf of the group or its members or in the name of the group’s interests, the principle of aggravation of organized crime was applied. The punishments were increased by about a third compared to the punishments normally imposed for similar crimes.

According to Nuotio, the judgments reflect the societal view that organized crime is considered dangerous.

“It should be assessed more harshly and this judgment shows that the criminal legislation works well in that respect. It is a serious phenomenon that deserves a tougher treatment.”

Based on this, Nuotio does not consider it necessary to change the law because of street gangs, but sees the current regulation as sufficient.