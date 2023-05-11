Street gangs | The police found a bloody man in Vuosaari – The court is considering whether debt collection led to violence

The defendants deny all charges and deny that they were even present at the time of the shooting.

What happened in Helsinki’s Meri-Rastila in October 2021, when several calls were made to the emergency center about the sounds of gunshots?

This question is discussed in the trial starting on Thursday at the Helsinki District Court, where three young men are accused of attempted murder. The hearing took place in the security room of the district court, where filming is not allowed.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants met a man in Meri-Rastila who had collected a debt of around 4,000 euros from one of the defendants by threatening violence.

According to the prosecutor, the young men belonging to the street gang shot the creditor in the leg and threatened his life in order to stop debt collection.

Police found an agitated man near the scene who had just been shot in the leg in the adjacent courtyard. A lot of cash was also found in the man’s possession. The victim told the police that he recognized the shooter. Later, the victim wanted to retract his statements about the shooter and the people who were with him.

All the accused deny the crimes and deny even being there at the time of the shooting. One of the defendants has admitted to a narcotics crime, as a small amount of cocaine was found in his possession. The so-called main perpetrator is also charged with a firearms offence. The firearm used in the crime was never found.

The police closed the investigation of the case in 2021. The investigation was restarted in October 2022.

The defense of the accused pleads in the trial that they have not been able to gather any evidence to support the charges. The prosecutor’s evidence is location information and message conversations, as well as phone calls made by the main accused from prison.

Prosecutor and the accused men completely disagree on whether the men belong to any group and whether the group is about organized crime.

Prosecutor Perttu Könenen according to the view, the violence used by the members of the group, the intimidation of witnesses and the use of firearms point strongly to organized crime.

According to the defense of the 24-year-old man named as the leader of the group, the trial aims to make an example of him. According to the defense, there is also no concrete evidence that the man is connected to the shooting incident in any way.

The man arrived at the session of the district court on remand. The man was dressed in a neat dark coat with a gray flat cap. The other two defendants appeared in court free of charge.

Criminal is related to a new large-scale street gang trial, which began this week in the district court.

There are a total of 18 defendants in the indictment, who are in their twenties on both sides. The men are accused of numerous crimes, such as aggravated drug offenses, aggravated robberies and attempted aggravated extortion. The accused crimes took place in 2021-2022.

According to the preliminary police investigation that became public on Tuesday, it is an organized crime group that has carried out drug crimes, debt collection and violence in the name of the group, among other things. According to the police, the group includes around 15–30 people.

According to the police, the group also tries to influence the victims so that the victims do not tell the police about the incidents. Some of those interrogated have appealed to their own safety by refusing to answer the police’s interrogation questions.