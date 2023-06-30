Street gangs | The District Court of Helsinki will issue a verdict today in the case concerning the East Helsinki street gang

The case is related to a group of young men from Vuosaari, which the police and prosecutors consider to be a street gang and an organized criminal group.

Helsinki today the district court will give a verdict in the criminal case concerning the East Helsinki street gang. The case is related to a group of young men from Vuosaari, which the police and prosecutors consider to be a street gang and an organized criminal group.

A 24-year-old man is considered the leader of the gang. The man has denied that his circle of friends is some kind of gang and that he is its leader. According to the defense, the case has no connection to organized crime.

The indictment includes a total of 18 people in their twenties.

The district court has dealt with charges such as attempted murder, attempted aggravated extortion, aggravated robbery, aggravated drug crimes, preparation of an aggravated crime against life or health, and threatening to be heard in the administration of justice.

The suspected crimes took place in 2021-2022.

In prosecution there is a 24-year-old man and two other men from the attempted murder. The indictment is about the shooting that happened in Vuosaari on the first day of October in 2021. The victim was shot in the leg.

According to the prosecutor, money was behind the case. According to the prosecutor, one of the defendants owed the victim 4,000 euros. The victim had demanded the debt be paid and threatened the accused, and the communication led to the accused deciding to look for the victim and solve the matter with violence, the prosecutor believes.

According to the prosecutor, the victim was shot by the 24-year-old defendant. All the defendants deny the charge and that they were there or were in any way related to the shooting.

In the charge of attempted extortion, the prosecutor considers that the 24-year-old leader of the gang tried to extort a street fine of 20,000 euros from the victim last year, and later 15,000 euros. So-called street fines are fake debts.

According to the prosecutor, the man threatened the victim on several different occasions between May and October. Among other things, the man threatened to kill the victim, set her family on fire and rape her family member, the prosecutor says.

Prosecutor Perttu Könönen said in the closing statement of the prosecutors that the actions of the accused resemble organized crime manhunts or manhunts. According to him, in similar situations, those concerned may have to live in fear for long periods of time, and in some cases lawsuits can make things worse.

Prosecutor Kaisa Ahla-Pyhtilä said in his speech that the accused act was one of the most serious in that type of crime. According to the prosecutors, the attempted extortion was the work of a street gang and the punishment is required to be tougher, as it was committed as part of an organized criminal group.

The accused denies the charge. According to him, the debt was not made up and it was not a street fine. According to the defense, there is reason to doubt the authenticity of the screenshots presented as written evidence. Counsel for the accused Katariina Kuronen according to the person concerned has repeatedly lied to the police. According to him, the charges are based on vague allegations and the target of the manhunt is actually his main man.

Prosecutor and according to the police, the activities of the group called RK or RK-98 involve influencing and intimidating crime victims.

According to the police, the victims have been instructed in what they should say during the interrogation. The witnesses have not answered the questions put to them and according to the police it is possible that they have also lied.

“Those interviewed during the preliminary investigation have been found to be afraid to comment or speak to the questions asked during the preliminary investigation about the members of the group, or their suspected actions. The interviewees have pleaded that their own safety will be jeopardized if certain questions are answered,” the police’s preliminary investigation protocol says.

According to the police, the number in the group’s name refers to Vuosaari’s postal code. The group’s logo has been used, among other things, on clothes, name tags, social media texts and music videos.

The police suspect that the group includes 15–30 people.