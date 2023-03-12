Street gangs | Street gangs have caused new problems in prisons: In terms of security, “extremely challenging”

Street gangs are already causing security threats and new challenges in some prisons, says a special expert of the Criminal Sanctions Institute.

Young so-called adult street gangs are already a phenomenon in Finnish prisons.

Special expert of the Criminal Sanctions Institute (Rise). Petri Suotula says that the phenomenon is mainly concentrated in prisons in the capital region. The number of prisoners under the influence of street gangs has been increasing in recent years.

“The number of street gangs and prisoners connected to this phenomenon has not yet exploded in prisons, but they do affect the operation.”

I would like to according to the phenomenon creates new challenges for Rise, for example in identifying which prisoners are under the influence of gangs or work for gangs.

“The structures in street gangs are different from what we are used to with organized crime. Memberships and positions are not as static as in traditional organized crime circles.”

There are mutual tensions and relationships between the gangs, which may change quickly.

“They cause security threats and security deviations in prisons, which sometimes manifest as violence between prisoners.”

According to Suotula, street gangs have generally been observed to have a more anti-authority attitude than what they are used to on average in prisons.

Filter estimates that street gangs of young adults, like other criminal gangs, try to continue their criminal activities in prison, recruit members and get new people as members and in their sphere of influence.

“There are no definite observations about this, but it can be estimated that this kind of thing happens to some extent.”

Young people caught in a cycle of crime have accumulated risk factors that expose them to gang recruitment both in prison and in civilian life.

According to the police, people who belong to street gangs are typically either of legal age or on the threshold of that age. According to Suotula, there are a relatively small number of actual street gang members in prisons and they are mostly over 20 years old, i.e. adult prisoners according to the prison definition.

In addition, even among young prisoners between the ages of 18 and 20, there are individuals under the influence of gangs, and many young adults who end up in prison already have contacts with gangs. By those in the circle of influence, he means persons who are not members of gangs, but work in or on behalf of a criminal group.

“Rise has observations that among young prisoners, i.e. between the ages of 18 and 20, grouping related to street gangs takes place to some extent in prison.”

“ From the point of view of the prison authorities, it is problematic that the relations between the groups can change quickly.

Also Head of Unit at Helsinki Prison Danila Gangnuss says that gangs of young adults can already be seen in prison, although the presence of gangs is quite new.

According to Gangnussi, there are two fundamental problems associated with the phenomenon in Helsinki prison.

“Compared to organized crime, these gangs generally do not have the same fixed structure and management relationships. This creates a challenge for us in identifying who belongs to which group. That, in turn, causes significant challenges for us, for example from the point of view of safety.”

“People belonging to different factions can be good friends today, but tomorrow they won’t get along anymore.”

Gangnussin from the perspective of prison security, these aspects are extremely challenging.

“We have to do a lot of investigative work to ensure that the people we place in the same prison and in the same department and in the same activities get along with each other.”

We already have to pay attention to the existence of street gangs in all activities, says Gangnuss. Attempts are made to prevent potential conflicts from occurring in advance.

“We strive to ensure that those persons who may be involved in, for example, influencing other prisoners, putting pressure on them or recruiting them into street gangs, are separated from the rest of the prisoner community.”

“ There have been physical confrontations between young prisoners in Helsinki prison.

Helsinki in addition to the adult sections, the prison has its own sections for minor remand prisoners and prison inmates, as well as for young people, i.e. 18-20 year olds, remand prisoners and prison inmates.

According to Gangnussi, the recruitment of young or even minor prisoners into street gangs is not known to have taken place in Helsinki prison, but there is already a big concern about this.

“The confirmation of the territory or existence of street gangs or the recruitment of members has not yet come to light in Helsinki prison. But I know that this type of thing has happened in other units of the Criminal Sanctions Institute.”

In Helsinki prison, there have been physical confrontations between young prisoners, such as “pushing and some traditional fighting,” says Gangnuss.

“They are related to what happened before coming to prison. But so far we have not been able to verify whether it was a clash between two street gangs or problems between individuals.”

To the group the pressure of belonging is emphasized more in crimes committed by young people overall than in adults, says the special supervisor of the Helsinki prison Fairytale Silverdal in general.

According to him, young people usually commit crimes in a group, and the same need for togetherness can also be seen in prison. Silverdal is not talking now about street gangs, but about young criminals in general.

“Community is very unusual when compared to adults. Young people have a great need to belong to a group.”

Young offenders often know each other, even if they are not involved in the same crime. They often have acquaintances in prison already when they arrive there.

“ “If you don’t feel like you belong to certain communities in school environments, for example, you will look for a group somewhere else.”

According to the police, street gangs are a different phenomenon than the violence and robberies committed by underage youths. The police have said, however, that they are worried that these different phenomena can feed each other and that minors who commit crimes may at some point end up in street gangs.

According to Silverdal, there are many at-risk youth who do not have the academic skills or desire to engage in the school environment. At that time, it is easy to get attached to other groups.

This increases the risk of acting in a criminal manner, Silverdal estimates. When you add impulsivity and possible substance-related problems to this, the risk increases even more.

“If you don’t feel like you belong to certain communities in school environments, for example, you will look for a group somewhere else. What that group is has a lot to do with how it works.”

The police according to observations, the street gang phenomenon is often linked to the idealization of a criminal and seemingly luxurious lifestyle.

Silverdal has also seen similar idealization in young prisoners more generally. He believes that social media especially creates pressure on young people. Many people get the impression from social media that they should be able to present various status factors even at a young age.

“The pressure can be seen in the behavior of young people and in the desire to pursue possessions and fine clothes. A lot of it is caused by the pressure created by social media. Maybe you didn’t see that much in previous years.”

Police has defined as street gangs the groups stigmatized in certain neighborhoods of the capital region, in which a total of about a hundred mostly young adults and individual minors are involved.

Criminal activities such as drug trafficking are typical for groups. In addition, they have violent clashes with each other. However, street gangs are different from organized crime.

According to the police, a large number of street gang members have an immigrant background either in the first or second generation.

Gangsta rap culture and the idealization of violence and criminal life are often connected to the street gang phenomenon.

The police have said that there are currently around ten identified street gangs.