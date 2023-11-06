Street gangs | Police: In Eastern Uusimaa, there is a street gang mainly made up of native Finns

The definition of a street gang is based on the police assessment tool. Groups are evaluated on the basis of, among other things, the type of crime they commit and how closely they influence a certain area.

Eastern Uusimaa A street gang is operating in the area of ​​the police department, which consists mainly of native Finns, the police told STT. The police have previously said that street gangs are mainly groups formed by men with immigrant backgrounds.

Among other things, based on social media, the group is branded as Järvenpää, and its name refers to the town’s postal code. Crime Commissioner Jani Pulakka does not comment to STT on the name of the group or in which city it operates. The group has made itself known on social media, Pulakka says.

The people who belong to the gang are young adults between the ages of 18 and 26, says Pulakka. No minors have been involved in the activity.

Street gang members have committed violent crimes, firearms crimes and drug crimes, Pulakka says. Some of the crimes have been classified as gross.

“Crime that is otherwise connected to these street gangs presented in the public eye,” characterizes Pulakka.

According to Pulaka, the crimes have largely involved several people connected to gangs. He does not elaborate on the dates of the crimes, but says they take place “over a period of years”.

According to Pulaka, the gang consists of 15–30 people. It is difficult to say a more precise number, because with street gangs it is not always clear who is actually a member of the gang, he says.

“These street gangs are not as strict as, for example, traditional organized crime, where you either belong to a gang or you don’t.”

No clear leaders

According to Pulaka, the gang, which consists mainly of native Finns, does not have a clear leader or leadership figures who would coordinate or organize the activities. However, a few people have taken on a bigger role in the group.

“There are key people who are considered to be connected to larger crimes or otherwise hold some kind of dominant position in that group,” says Pulakka.

According to the police, many of the members of the group have known each other for a long time.

“Of course, over the years, new acquaintances have come to this group, which later became a street gang.”

According to Pulaka, the group also includes people who have served prison sentences.

From the police’s point of view, the gang’s activities are broadly similar to those of other street gangs.

According to the police, the group also has various connections to other street gangs in the capital region.

There is also another street gang in the area

The basis on which a certain group is defined as a street gang is based on the evaluation tool used by the police.

“It assesses what kind of characteristics this group has, what kind of crime they commit, what kind of people the group consists of and how closely it affects a certain area,” says Pulakka.

If the group gets enough “points”, it will be assessed as a street gang from the police’s point of view and will be followed more closely.

Another group defined as a street gang also operates in the area of ​​the Itä-Uusimaa police, Pulakka says. It has profiled more as a group of second-generation immigrants.

According to Pulaka, the gang’s activities are broadly similar to those of another gang in the area: both are made up of people of roughly the same age, are of the same size and commit the same type of crime.

According to Pulaka, in the group consisting of second-generation immigrants, there has been criminal activity for a longer time and people have networked in prisons, for example, which is beginning to show as a certain dynamic.

“It starts to show mainly in the fact that the activity is perhaps not so visible anymore and one’s own activity is not brought out as much.”

Pulakka does not comment on the relations between the two gangs in Eastern Uusimaa.

In addition, there are several other groups in Eastern Uusimaa that the police follow more closely, but which are not defined as street gangs.