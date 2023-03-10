Street gangs | Another new crime spree of street gangs: Helsinki police are investigating a large complex

The suspect of the crimes has been imprisoned since the fall of last year.

of HS according to information, since last fall, the Helsinki police have been quietly investigating the criminal complex related to street gangs.

The whole includes about a dozen crime titles, the most serious of which are attempted murder and gross preparation of a crime against life or health. The police have been silent about the investigation.

At least two different people have been imprisoned for the crime of preparation. According to HS, the suspects of the same crime are brothers born in the 1990s. According to the district court’s public diary information, the reported times of suspected preparatory crimes differ by about a month. Helsinki is marked as the place where both were made.

The suspects have been imprisoned on suspicion of preparatory crimes in the last half of the year. The district court released the older brother from pretrial detention in January.

Junior several of the brothers are still in prison on suspicion of crimes.

The oldest suspected act is the attempted murder that took place in October 2021. He is also suspected of attempted aggravated robbery in 2022 and aggravated preparation of a crime against life or health.

The man also has previous convictions in his background. The last sentence, which came at the end of 2022, came from a shooting in Helsinki. The police suspected that the situation was related to showdowns between street gangs, but the district court verdict does not mention gangs. The man eventually received a sentence of a few months for firearms offenses and illegal threats. Charges of attempted murder were dropped in the courts.

The man has previously been convicted of, among other things, drug offenses and drunk driving.

Helsinki the police are planning to hold a press conference for the media about the street gang situation next week. According to the release, a representative of the Police Board, the police director, will also be there Sanna Heikinheimo.

The purpose of the event is more likely to tell about the new investigative team to be established at the Helsinki Police, which will focus on the investigation of street crimes.

This week, the police have opened several vacancies for the group to be established. According to the announcements, the purpose of the group is to “prevent, uncover and investigate serious street crime in the capital region, such as crimes against life or health and robberies.”