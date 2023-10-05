Street gangs | A former juvenile delinquent tells about the intoxicating appeal of street gangs – The best way to fight it is easy and difficult at the same time

Young people and children who have drifted into criminal activities are the biggest victims of gangs themselves, says a child protection expert.

Street gang can mean to a young person friends, safety and a loving community. The reasons for belonging to a group running criminal activities can therefore be very human.

May Day Struggle meets young people in difficult situations in Osallisuuden aika ry, which develops child protection. In addition, he himself has experience in his own history with violence, intoxicants, mental health problems and child protection.

So he knows how to get involved in criminal circles at a very young age.

“Headlines talk about street gangs, but young people don’t necessarily think that way. Often it’s more about groups of friends,” says Taipalus.

According to him, “gangs” fulfill needs that young people have and that otherwise would not be met.

For a young person, a gang can represent the kind of friendship, togetherness, peer support, being heard and seen, and a way to realize oneself, which is not necessarily available in, for example, one’s own family and school.

Part according to Taipalus, young people can also feel safe with their own group of friends – whether it’s a gang or not.

The idea of ​​security, for example, may sound grim when you read the news about the danger of gangs, but in the life of a young person, the situation may look different.

In the end, it’s about simple, but big things. The feeling of security comes, for example, from the fact that young people in a similar life situation understand each other and can thus deal with life’s concerns and reflect on them, describes Taipalus.

A young person can genuinely feel protected from violence.

“For someone, even being labeled as belonging to a group that is violent on some level can bring security.”

The lifeblood of gangs is to get new members, so they constantly recruit young people into their ranks, from whom society should get a booth, told Chairman of the Federation of Finnish Police Organizations Jonne Rinne For Helsingin Sanomat.

Experienced expert and child protection expert Vappu Taipalus.

The most important thing would be for young people to be looked at holistically and to understand that they are growing people, says Taipalus.

“A young person should be seen from behind his symptoms. No one wants to be labeled. Young people should also be talked about in public discussions as people who are valued and loved.”

Barking and negative comparisons with other young people easily become part of a growing young person’s identity, that is, a part of him, Taipalus points out.

In such a situation, the young person can feel intoxicatingly wonderful if someone suddenly accepts him as himself – even if dangerous things, such as crime, come along. The best way to combat these risks is unconditional love at home, says Taipalus.

It should be shown even more in a way that the young person understands as an expression of love. A parent may do a lot for the young person, for example by encouraging them to participate in hobbies, but never say that it is their way of loving. A wordless message may not get through.

“In families, you could talk directly about how everyone shows love and how they would like to be loved. Then everyone would learn to know how to show and receive love.”

Street gangs the biggest victim is the young people involved in criminal activities themselves, says the experience expert of the Irti humeista organization Mertsi Tamminen.

“It might sound cliché, but that’s how it is.”

Tamminen grew up in Gothenburg and saw the development of street gangs up close. He has also committed crimes but changed his life. Today, Tamminen helps young people get out of the cycle of crime.

He says that, for example, a person who buys drugs from gangs is often safe, as long as he doesn’t end up in debt or otherwise anger the gang. Instead, the drug dealer, who is often a young person following the orders of the adults in the gang, lives in constant fear.

“A member of a competing gang can come and do anything or be arrested by the police and receive a harsher sentence than the user,” says Tamminen.

In his opinion, the most important question that should be focused on now is why young people buy and sell drugs and drift into a life of crime.

“The biggest problems are not drugs or violence, but the deeper reasons behind them. What need are they trying to meet? How could society respond to them?”

Tamminen tells an example from his own life: When he was young, he ended up with drugs at a friend’s house after getting a back sauna at home. For a moment, the whole world seemed wonderful, and drugs seemed like the answer to the problems.

Later, life has turned for the better and the drugs have remained.

“I no longer need drugs. The big question is how to bring so much good into life, so that no one would have to pull their heads full.”

Mirka Vainikka, executive director of Irti humeista ry, has also been interviewed for the story.