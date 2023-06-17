c‘is a former insurer from Messina who travels the world of football. His name is Guglielmo Arena and he has already coached in 11 different countries, from Benin to Oman, from Burkina Faso to Singapore. “Being abroad is a constant cultural enrichment, which opens your mind and heart,” the 49-year-old tells us. In Asia and Africa it is now an institution. “But I’ve never coached in Italy and I dream of arriving in Serie A one day.” Meanwhile he has begun a new adventure in the East. And for a few weeks now he has been on the bench for Laos, the first international of his career. “Here the children play barefoot in the street like in the favelas of Brazil”.