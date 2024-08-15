From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/15/2024 – 6:30

A full meal outside the home has become 49% more expensive since 2019, according to a survey conducted by Ticket. In the same period, the minimum wage increased by 41%. The IPCA, the country’s official inflation index, in the period is 33%, according to the IBGE.

+ How much will I save in 3 years if I invest R$200, R$500 or R$1,000 every month?

According to the survey, those who do not receive meal vouchers spend, on average, R$1,032.23 per month to guarantee lunch from Monday to Friday, for four weeks, which corresponds to 73% of the minimum wage, currently R$1,412.00.

The average cost of a meal with a main course, drink, dessert and coffee was R$51.61, according to Ticket. For comparison purposes, in 2019 the average cost of the same combo was R$34.62, and the minimum wage was R$998.

In the regional breakdown, the Southeast region has the highest cost for lunch, with the combo costing, on average, R$54.54. Next comes the Northeast region, with an average cost of R$49.09. Next comes the South with R$48.91; then the North region, with R$45.41 and, lastly, the Central-West region, with an average cost of R$45.21 for lunch.

158% difference

If you consider the types of meal, commercial dish (or set dish) and a la carte, the difference can reach 158% in cost.

According to the survey, a full meal – main course, drink, dessert and coffee – costs an average of R$96.44 in an a la carte restaurant. The average cost of a commercial meal is R$37.44. In the case of self-service, the cost is R$47.87, and an executive meal costs an average of R$55.63.

The a la carte service, in addition to being the most expensive, was the one that showed the biggest increase in average price in the last year, of almost 20%, since in 2023 it cost R$80.48. The smallest price variation was in the commercial dish, of 9.2% in one year. Self-service increased 11% in the same period, and executive, 10%.

Next, self-service, which last year was found at an average price of R$43.24, was the second most expensive, around 11%. Executive services saw an increase of 10% – in 2023 it cost an average of R$50.51. Finally, commercial services, which in 2023 was found at R$34.30, recorded an increase of 9.2% in the period of one year.

Among the cities evaluated, the service with the highest price was recorded in Florianópolis (SC), in the a la carte option, at R$ 163.28. The cheapest was the commercial option in Belo Horizonte (MG), with an average price of R$ 25.03.