Regular consumers of happy meals, as hamburgers and other cheap fast food options are called in the US, have seen the cost of their regular diet increase by 31% since the pandemic. Much more than other products in the basic shopping basket, which is saying something. So it is not surprising that the cost has also reached one of the most widespread fast food options, that of street stalls: the stalls installed at the exit of the subway in key points of the city or the food trucksmobile food trucks —although generally fixed in one place— selling ethnic food. Let’s take as an example a halal food truck, in the center of Manhattan, in an area of ​​offices and commercial bustle, where a plate of rice with chicken in sauce costs today 10 dollars (about 9.30 euros at the current exchange rate). Cheap, without a doubt, given the exorbitant price level of the city, but 67% more expensive than in 2020, when the coronavirus hit.

Consumers, who remain loyal to the carts because they satisfy a quick lunch, complain about the increase, but the owners of the carts say that the rise barely allows them to cover costs: chicken is twice as expensive today as it was in 2020; the same can be said of the gas that feeds the stoves and the cardboard packaging in which it is served. Another major added difficulty is the scarcity – and the consequent high cost – of the necessary operating permit, since there are very few available and the city has put the brakes on the concession, even despite the fact that the street vending of food and drink saved many New Yorkers, mostly of immigrant origin, from hardship after the shutdown of the economy due to the pandemic.

Many cart owners say they are forced to obtain a permit under the table, by renting one — the average is $18,000 in cash every two years, but varies by area — from the license holder. The pandemic upended everything, not just prices. The annual cap was about 5,100 permits for decades, but in 2021 the City Council approved issuing only 445 new permits per year for a decade. So far, only 71 have been granted.

The complicated and restrictive legislation surrounding permits has also influenced the rise in prices for these modest dishes of the day: Mexican, Arab, Greek, an international of quick and filling bites, which in some cases appear in tourist guides. Thiru Kumar’s dosa stand, a gastronomic pilgrimage site in the Big Apple, refuses to charge more than $10 for one of these tasty crispy crepes, compared to the six dollars they cost in 2020. “I wouldn’t have the queues that I have if I raised the price, so I adjust the budget and, obviously, cover costs, but I am left with a much smaller profit. In return, I have a regular clientele,” explains Kumar, the license holder.

Impact of teleworking

The rise of remote work is also making it difficult for food carts to remain viable on a daily basis. “Before, when I started, you would go to the office five days a week and there would be a cart on every corner. Now that people are going to work less, the food cart business is losing ground while prices are constantly rising,” explains Mahmud, owner and chef of a falafel and other oriental delicacies cart on 66th Street in Manhattan. Declining clientele, rising costs and bureaucratic hurdles in obtaining permits are all working against a popular food ecosystem that is inherent to the city and closely linked to its successive layers of immigration. “Compare what a falafel costs with one of those prepared salads that modern, healthy chains sell, so to speak, about $20 for a plastic or cardboard bowl, without a drink. We are still a very reasonable alternative for tasty and affordable food, but the Administration only puts obstacles in our way,” concludes Mahmud.

