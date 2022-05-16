Comes from Japan a very special news that combines pharmacies with …Street Fighter! Anyone who goes to a pharmacy to buy drugs in Japan must carry a notebook in which the pharmacist writes down the drugs sold to the person in question.

Since the pharmacist is required to write down the prescription, pharmacies keep a supply of notebooks on hand, which are distributed free to customers. Most of these are simple, featuring the person’s name and pharmacy logo as well as relaxing landscapes. But now several pharmacies are delivering notebooks with none other than on them Chun-Li from Street Fighter.

This is not an official Capcom collector’s item. Notebooks starring Chun-Li are free to anyone who receives a recipe filled in at three pharmacies in Fukuoka City: Momochihama Chozai Yakkyoku, Chiruda Yakkyoku, and Hoshikaze Yakkyoku. Pharmacies contacted artist Akira “Akiman” Yasuda directly, who created the Street Fighter II character designs to work with them.

Obviously on social media many have commented on this choice and several have even stated that since Chun-Li is on the cover, their notebook is no longer left at home.

