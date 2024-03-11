During the second appointment with Capcom Highlights a new trailer was presented Street Fighter 6 with protagonist Akuma, the next fighter to be added to the already rich roster of the fighting game. For the occasion, the release period, expected during the course, was also revealed spring 2024.
Akuma will be available as a playable character in Fighting Ground and will also appear in World Tour modewhich will be enriched with new missions and activities related to this legendary fighter.
Among the new features there is also Mega Man
This is not the only new feature arriving for Street Fighter 6. In fact, for the occasion the debut of the crossover with Mega Man and the dedicated Fighting Pass, which allow you to unlock various themed rewards, including a skin for your virtual avatar in World Tour mode.
Furthermore, game director Takayuki Nakayama revealed that the development team is already working on content coming in Year 2 of Street Fighter 6, the details of which we will discover in the coming months.
#Street #Fighters #trailer #release #period #Akuma #crossover #Mega #Man #arrives
Leave a Reply