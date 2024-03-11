During the second appointment with Capcom Highlights a new trailer was presented Street Fighter 6 with protagonist Akuma, the next fighter to be added to the already rich roster of the fighting game. For the occasion, the release period, expected during the course, was also revealed spring 2024.

Akuma will be available as a playable character in Fighting Ground and will also appear in World Tour modewhich will be enriched with new missions and activities related to this legendary fighter.