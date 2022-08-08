Street Fighters6’s roster of playable characters is ready to expand with the addition of Kimberly and Juri, of which the gameplay trailer was officially released in the past few hours. The announcement came during the Evolution Championship Series 2022, a US event dedicated exclusively to fighting games.

Thanks to the trailer, which lasted almost 3 minutes, we were able to take an in-depth look at the gameplay of these two new characters. Kimberly, dressed in red, is a street artist specializing in real beating: her fighting style is very varied and she lends herself to almost all kinds of players.

Juri, on the other hand, is a Gothic Lolita specialized in martial arts that involve the practically exclusive use of kicks such as taekwondo.. It is the blows inflicted with her legs, in fact, that devastate all the devastating. For this reason, he lends himself above all to the use of players specialized in settling particularly powerful kicks.

In short, there is something for all tastes and we are sure that fans of the Capcom fighting series will certainly be thrilled by the entry of these two very powerful fighters in the roster.. Recall that Street Fighters 6 has not yet seen the light: its release is scheduled for 2023. The software house, at the moment, has not specified, however, in which period next year it will be released.