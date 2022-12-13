Last week was important for Street Fighter VI, game that showed a new advance that impressed the locals and strangers who had the good fortune to see it live during The Game Awards 2022. And while everyone is excited for its upcoming release on consoles and pcit seems that there will be an additional way to play it.

According to what is discussed in the Japanese magazineto Famitsu, Capcom has signed an agreement with the brand Taito so that the video game is released in the old school style, that is, in arcade format. So at least in Japan, users will have the opportunity to enter the rooms to play it, something that veterans of the series will surely appreciate.

This version of the game will be nicknamed Type Arcade, and will likely have a different setup than the main game, since features like online play and campaign mode would be removed. This in exchange for having another button configuration, an arcade game mode and the possibility of playing against other users in person.

It is worth mentioning that it does not yet have a release date, so it could be released simultaneously with the main title or perhaps a little later to optimize the distribution of the machines. To this is added that it may not reach other territories in the world, since the arcade industry is no longer as popular in Western culture.

Remember that Street Fighter VI arrives andl June 2, 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Famitsu

Editor’s note: It would be super good to go back to the classics, although I doubt that at least in Mexico they will put the little machines, because the arcade places are scarce. Even big places like Recorcholis have withdrawn many of these devices.