The EVO 2022 has brought quite interesting news about fighting games, since dragon ball fighter z will have new generation versions and even a new Tekken is in development. However, the most surprising news came from the long-awaited Street Fighter VI, game that little by little is showing progress worthy of mention.

During the event that brings together the best players in the world, a new trailer was released in which we are introduced to two new characters, both female and who at the same time dominate two different fighting styles. The best thing is that one of them originates from this delivery, so little by little capcom is giving the baton to new generations.

Here you can see it:

the rookie of Street Fighter VI, Kimberly, He seems to have two fighting styles in his genes, as he uses somewhat more traditional martial arts, but with some freestyle moves. As to jurygoes for a classic Japanese side with which it has been known since previous installments, features that most fans of the saga have liked.

It is worth noting that the latest video does not yet have a release date, but over time the stylized that capcom is getting into his next star fight title. While that happens, the fifth installment continues to have tournaments to compete with other great installments such as King of Fighter XV of SNK.

Remember that the title will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: capcom