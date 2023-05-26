Next week a new chapter finally opens in the history of Street Fighter, since the sixth edition that was revealed last year is launched and that has kept fans in expectation. And to celebrate that it is about to reach every home in the world, a new trailer has been released in which we see different footage.

In the video you can see once again lil wayne, who seems to be the consistent star of the video game, since in the live a few weeks ago he was presenting the new in-depth look at the gameplay. Here transitions are made between the players and also scenes of the game, transmitting the urban part that it carries with it.

See it here:

This is the description of the game:

Street Fighter 6 brings a new era to the iconic series complete with a diverse roster featuring new and returning characters. Enter Fighting Ground, your classic fighting game experience packed with innovative features for all players to thrive on. Begin your world tour with a customizable avatar in the single player RPG-like story mode, where you will forge your own legacy through your bonds and abilities. Enter the Battle Hub where you can play matches against other players, further design your custom avatar, and engage in new ways in this interactive hub built for the community.

Remember that the June 2nd for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Capcom

editor’s note: This installment of the series promises a lot and that this is how you get to competitive places like the EVO. So they could rule out other titles in the franchise that already feel old.