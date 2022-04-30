If you are a fan of fighting games, this news interests you. Street Fighter V: Champion Editionone of the most popular titles of the genre, is currently available for free… with all its fighters!

As weird as it sounds capcom decided to get very splendid with the players and gives them the opportunity to enjoy it at no cost. From April 27 to May 11 it is available for everyone who has a Playstation 4.

In this free trial of the game are the fighters from the first to the fifth season. We are talking about 45 in total.

Among them are those that came in their first version, which are Birdie, Cammy, Chun-Li, Dhalsim, FANG, Karin, Ken, Laura, M. Bison, Nash, Necalli, R. Mika, Rashid, Ryu, Vega Y Zangief. Each season added six fighters to the initial cast until reaching the current situation.

Source: capcom.

This is how they arrived in the first season Alex, Balrog, Guile, Ibuki, Juri Y Urienwhile in the second Abigail, Akuma, Ed, Kolin, Menat Y Zeku. With the third they arrived Blanka, Cody, Falke, G, Sagat Y sakura; and the fourth brought E. Honda, Gill, Kage, Lucia, Poison Y Seth.

The most recent, the fifth, includes Akira, Dan, Eleven, Luke, Oro Y Rose. So those who download for free Street Fighter V: Champion Edition they will quite enjoy it.

Download the free trial of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition from April 27 to May 11 on PS4. All fighters from Seasons 1-5 have also been unlocked during this time on PS4 and Steam, giving you access to 45 characters! ➡️ https://t.co/uODnV32bke pic.twitter.com/4oSf4mfCUO — Capcom LATAM (@CapcomLatam) April 27, 2022

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition for free and also at a special price

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition It’s free for several days, but you can also buy both the base game and this edition at a discount. In the playstation store the first one costs $19.99 dollars, just over $407 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

As for the second, the SFV: Champion Edition, it is worth $29.99 dollars, around $610 Mexican pesos. They are good prices to acquire a title that offers a lot.

This edition of the game, which is probably the definitive one — with capcom nothing is certain — it is light years away from what the initial offered. There were many complaints at the time that it didn’t have enough fighters, content and options.

The team behind its development had to give it all the desire in the world to make this title much more attractive to players and boy did they succeed. Currently, the sixth installment is already on the way.

If you want to know more about Street Fighter V: Champion Edition consult landgamer. We also have information of more games of capcom.