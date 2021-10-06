STREET FIGHTER V celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month by partnering with BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation), making available new downloadable content for a fee, the proceeds of which will be donated to research.

These are special costumes for Ryu And Chun-Li, which will be available worldwide for versions PlayStation 4 And PC of the game, starting from 12 October and until the following 12 November 2021. Pictures of the costumes and more details are available below.

STREET FIGHTER ™ V – NEW COSTUMES UNVEILED TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER RESEARCH

MILAN – October 6, 2021 – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Street Fighter V is collaborating with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private breast cancer research funder in the world, to offer completely new themed costumes for playable characters Chun-Li and Ryu. These special edition pink colored charity costumes are designed to bring more awareness and support for breast cancer research. The two BCRF costumes for Chun-Li and Ryu will be available globally on the PS4 and Steam versions of Street Fighter V for a limited time, starting October 12, 2021 and ending November 12, 2021. The costumes will be offered individually or in bundles and all proceeds received will go to breast cancer research.

Every 14 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Globally, breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women, with an estimated 685,000 women this year alone. But thanks to research, progress is possible. In the United States, breast cancer deaths have decreased by 40% since BCRF was founded.

“This year, breast cancer has become the most common cancer in the world, affecting 2.3 million people,” said Myra Biblowit, President and CEO of BCRF. “The need for better and more effective treatments has never been greater. We are grateful for the opportunity to highlight this critical need through Capcom. Through this partnership, we are ready to have a direct and tangible impact on the advancement of life-saving science, together. “

From October 12, 2021 to November 12, 2021, Capcom will donate 100% of the proceeds it will receive for Chun-Li and Ryu costume purchases to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with a guaranteed minimum donation of $ 25,000 USD. Capcom will disclose the total amount of your donation after the campaign ends.