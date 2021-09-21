CAPCOM unveils a new costume available today for STREET FIGHTER V: Champion’s Edition and wearable this time from Ken, which somehow wants to pay homage to an old and very popular IP owned by the same company: Power Stone!

Ken in fact, he will be able to wear a costume inspired by none other than a Falcon, certainly one of the best known faces of Power Stone, and can be purchased either individually or as part of the CAPCOM Pro Tour 2021 Premier Pass.

Blond for blond, don’t you find that Ken looks particularly good with this themed outfit? Let us know in the comments!

STREET FIGHTER V: Champion’s Edition is available for purchase on PlayStation 4 And PC.

Source: CAPCOM Street Siliconera