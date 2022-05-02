A user of Twitter shared how the characters of street-fighter in real life. It should be noted that it is not according to his own imagination. He decided to use an algorithm Google to make the combination of relevant images.

Like other algorithms, it looked for images that resembled the fighters from street-fighter and joined them to create a ‘royal face’. In a thread more and more of these representations have been joining with different degrees of success. Some look quite similar, while others look a bit strange.

Some users pointed out that it seems that Google have trouble registering hats or headwear. The characters of street-fighter who have these garments are the ones that come out the strangest. Seeing the images we can say that the theory is correct.

Source: Siberian_644

Source: Siberian_644

The enormous variability of the results has very entertaining the users of Twitter and is not for less. Most of the characters in street-fighter ‘real life’ looks somewhat ridiculous and fake. Perhaps the ones making the least successful jumps into real life are Blanka, Ryu and Zangief whom you have surely seen hanging around the internet.

We recommend you: Play Street Fighter V: Champion Edition for free with all characters

It seems that the algorithm needs to learn a little more Google or maybe someone to make some adjustments to your creations. Surely many of us once thought what our favorite fighters would look like from street-fighter in real life, but no one expected this result.

Street Fighter characters are more of a fashion to see characters as in real life

The characters of street-fighter they are not the only ones who arrive ‘in real life’ thanks to artificial intelligence. In the past we saw several from Evangelion to Dragon Ball Z. The truth is that those were better achieved. Although of course, they had artists behind who gave the necessary touches.

Source: Siberian_644

We don’t know where this trend came from, but surely we won’t stop seeing it in the near future. Especially because of how this kind of technology advances. What other characters would you like to see with their ‘real life’ appearance? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to our Discord where we talk about games and other topics.