Street Fighter 6 will have different command schemes. In fact, in addition to the classic pattern and to the previously revealed modern schemewhich will allow less experienced players to fight using simplified key combinations, will have a third, more dynamic control scheme, which will ensure that theIA is able to adapt the input given by a certain key to the context in which the player is at the moment.

“In a normal fighting game, when the user presses a key, it can have various consequences” he has declared Takayuki Nakayama. “We wanted to create something important, which could make a difference even in case of randomly pressed keys ”. The dynamic control will make sure that the artificial intelligence can decide independently which type of attack to use when the player presses a certain key. “If the player is far away, he will launch a long range attack, while he will use a close range combo if the range is short, all by pressing the same button“.

While it classic pattern and that modern they can be used against each other, this does not apply to it dynamic schemewhich can only be used by playing in local. Capcom recently revealed the character roster of Street Fighter 6in addition to the open world mode called World Tour.