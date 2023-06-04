street fighter 6 has arrived and is dominating the fighting game scene, with great results in terms of critics and audiences. The world of cosplay is also responding to this success and, now, we can see the Cammy cosplay – known wrestler of the saga – made by missbisolo.

At present, this missbrisolo cosplay is based on one old version of Cammy White, not the version from Street Fighter 6. The cosplayer reveals that she is still working on the new costume but hopes to be able to show it to us soon. In any case, the various photographic shots show us that this is a very high quality cosplay. Miss Brisolo is also muscular enough to pass for a wrestler, so she’s perfect for the part.

