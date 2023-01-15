The last day of the exhibition Street Fighter “The World of Guys Stronger Than Me” closes with a bang, or with the auction to grab the beautiful life-size statues of Chun-Li And M. Bison. This is indeed the final journey for these beauties, which have previously been used for display in various locations.

This silent auction started on January 13th and will end on 31 of the same month, and each had a starting price of 200,000 yeni.e. something like €1,441.57. Chun-Li hovers around 170cm in height, while M. Bison it’s tall 182cms.

Organizers had originally planned to demolish them due to their size, too large and heavy to cram somewhere when not in use. However, seeing so many fans taking pictures with them led them to think that maybe someone would be interested in taking them home, and so they spoke to CAPCOM for the possibility of selling them, receiving the green light. Part of the proceeds from their sale will go to charity, although it has not been disclosed to which institution.

To take part in the auction, just log in to the appropriate link websitebut keep in mind that the shipment is foreseen for the Japanese territory only.

