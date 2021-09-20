Today he passed away Mick McGinty, artist who created the iconic western cover of STREET FIGHTER II for SNES.

McGinty was an immensely talented artist, as evidenced by the impressive collection of work on his personal website, but for 90’s gamers his figure and work have always been tied to video game covers. The most famous one made by him is undoubtedly that of the fighting game CAPCOM. The author’s illustration, which shows Chun-Li fighting Blanka on Ryu’s prone body, it has in fact become one of the most recognizable video game covers of all time.

After this resounding success, the collaboration between McGinty and CAPCOM continued with the covers of STREET FIGHTER II: Champion Edition on Mega Drive / Genesis, STREET FIGHTER II Turbo on SNES e SUPER STREET FIGHTER II. But his contribution to the gaming industry is not limited to the CAPCOM fighting game, the artist has in fact created the western covers for games such as Streets of Rage, Kid Chameleon And Shining Force.

His son, Jobey McGinty, he wanted to remember all the commitment made by McGinty in his work with a message on social media, which says:

My father was an incredible artist, as everyone knows. And just like a true artist, he was never satisfied with the end result. Just a couple of weeks ago, he said he needed “just another hour on some pieces” to “really finish them”. We all knew that wasn’t true, though. Dad would always come to our house, see some of the paintings he had done for us over the years, put his nose about an inch from them and say, “You know, Jobe, I wish I had done those blues a little deeper”, or “You know I’d like to sprinkle a little more shadows on that tree”, or “That really needs a fresh coat of paint.”

And in celebrating his works and his contribution to the gaming industry, we send a message of condolence to the artist’s family.

Source: Nintendo Life

News by Alessandro Minutiello