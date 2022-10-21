Although Chun Li was the first fighter to arrive in the series of street-fighter Capcom and is the favorite of many, the second is also. We are of course referring to Cammy White, who is just as popular in fan art and cosplay.

Cammy also comes from Street Fighter II but it did not come in the first version of this game. Actually, she first appeared in Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers.

Cammy White was one of the four new fighters who came with this title; the others are Dee Jay, Fei Long, and Thunder Hawk. Of those mentioned before, she is the one that ended up becoming more relevant.

It is why he has appeared again and again throughout the series, including its most recent installment, Street Fighter V. This blonde special forces fighter has a place in the hearts of many fans.

Font: Capcom.

Cammy appears frequently throughout the series. After his debut in the game mentioned before he returned in the series of Street Fighter Alpha/Zerowhere more details about his past emerged.

Especially his relationship with M. Bison and the Shadaloo organization. More details about his history emerged in some of the versions of Street Fighter IV. For the above and more Cammy White is very popular in cosplay.

Font: Instagram.

A Cammy cosplay from Mexico by Lakette Barraza

Cammy White’s cosplay from Street Fighter II that we share with you is a contribution from the cosplayer Lakette Barraza (@barrazalaketteoficial). As you can see, it recreates the appearance of this fighter in the most recent games of the series.

Blonde hair is present and braided; It is not clear if she is wearing one or two braids due to the angle of the photo. What she does not have are lenses to recreate the blue eyes of this Capcom fighter.

Font: Capcom.

The outfit she wears is similar to the one Cammy wears today, where the color green predominates and sections of the arms, as well as the beret, are red. Same with the black boots.

There are a few straps and accessories to complement it. Something that is missing is the camouflage on the legs. Although that detail has been left out by Capcom in the most recent representations of this character.

In addition to street-fighter II we have more video game information in EarthGamer.