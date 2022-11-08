In February 2021 the versions of Street Fighter II contained in the collection Capcom Arcade Stadiumreleased at that time, presented a conspicuous censorship in one of the game levels of the famous World Warrior. Let’s talk about that of E. Hondathe arena in the public baths, characterized since the dawn of Rising Sun that flashed at the end of each fight. This symbol in the past was used as an emblem of theImperial Japanese Armyduring the Second World War: for this reason many populations consider it offensive today.

In versions of Street Fighter II contained in Capcom Arcade Stadium the sun symbol has been completely removedleaving only Mount Fuji on a solid-colored background that flashed at the end of the fighting.

More than a year and a half after that, Capcom Arcade Stadium updates to change the E. Honda scenario once again. The background is certainly not back to the way it was in the original game, but it has been changed in line with the scenario created for Street Fighter V, which shows only a sun and a fog, without the characteristic rays. Below you can see some images taken by us that show the new backdrop, during and after the clashes.

This is what it looked like in Capcom Arcade Stadium over a year and a half ago, and how it was originally in the arcade version of the game, respectively.





Source: Capcom Arcade Stadium