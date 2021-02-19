Mortal Kombat showed that it has everything to be a great film, although it is still too early to judge it, because on previous occasions we have been very disappointed by trusting a trailer.

What we can assure you is that it will be faithful to the video game with the action scenes and with the characters, although these seem to be causing confusion among some fans.

Previously we showed you that someone complained because they didn’t show up Chun li at trailer , and now, some fans claim that Ryu comes out for a few seconds.

Oddly enough, some people are very confused with the characters in this fighting game, and through social networks it is possible to see that they are confusing it with Street fighter.

Shortly after the premiere of trailer of Mortal Kombat, some fans posted on social media that they had seen Ryu, although they actually refer to Liu Kang.

‘What the hell is Ryu doing in Mortal Kombat?’

“The Mortal Kombat trailer is great, but I swear I saw Ryu at the LMAOO.”

‘Am I wrong or is Ryu from Street Fighter in the trailer?’

Although some people were really confused to see the supposed Ryu, others simply said it as a joke to refer to the outfit of Liu Kang, and the truth does look similar.

The fighter regularly appears in mostly black clothing, although this version of the character appears to be based on Mortal Kombat 11, where it has a similar look.

‘Just take off his jacket and it’s very similar.’

We don’t know if this resemblance was intentional to pay homage or just a coincidence that some people are misinterpreting.

Mortal Kombat It will hit theaters on April 16, and we hope theaters will be open by that time.

We recommend you:

Source.



