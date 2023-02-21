After announcing it earlier this month, CAPCOM has finally unveiled the release date for the western version of Street Fighter: Duel. The title will be available in the West for free starting from next February 28 on iOS and Android devices. It is currently possible to pre-register at the launch of the game on both Google Play Store what up App Store.

From launch, there will be a roster of 40 of the franchise’s most iconic characters, which will be expanded with updates that will be released periodically. As previously anticipated, the game will see us once again put a spoke in the works of the criminal organizations Shadaloo and SIN using a team of three warriors and taking advantage of a real-time combat system.

We just have to wait a few days to experience firsthand Street Fighter: Duel.

Source: CAPCOM Street destroyoid