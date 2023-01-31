Street Fighter: Duel is the new mobile game from the Capcom fighting game series, and a trailer announced the opening of pre-registrations for the game on the devices iOS and Androidcomplete with a launch window set for the month of February.

A few months after the release date of Street Fighter 6, smartphone and tablet owners will therefore be able to entertain themselves pleasantly with Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and the rest of the merry gang, but not in the context of fighting game mechanics like the ones we know well.

In fact, it seems that Street Fighter: Duel is a Card-based RPG, with all that goes with it in terms of free-to-play elements and monetization. Of course, until we see the game in action it will be impossible to understand the use that the developers have made of this model.

Produced by Crunchyroll Games, the spin-off will feature a single player campaign but also competitive multiplayer modes. Pre-registration will, as you know, allow you to receive an alert as soon as the game is available in order to download without waiting.