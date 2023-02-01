Crunchyroll Games announced that, together with CAPCOMwill throw the mobage Street Fighter: Duel on iOS And android in the West during this February. Pre-registrations are available for select countries including the US, Canada, Australia, Europe and New Zealand.

Street Fighter: Duel is an RPG with over 40 characters from the Street Fighter series, including Ryu, Ken, Chun Li and Cammy. Players will need to build a team of three characters to engage in real-time combat, with the ability to battle online and unlock new character skins. The title was curated by TOPJOY, Tencent Games and CAPCOM for the Chinese market, where it has been available since 2020.

It is not yet clear whether Italy is included among the European countries where the game will be launched, because the official pre-registration page is inaccessible, but it is possible to pre-register on the Android Play Store. Let’s see below the announcement teaser trailer.

Street Fighter: Duel – Teaser Trailer

Source: Crunchyroll